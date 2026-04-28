TMC MP Mahua Moitra Targets IPS Ajay Pal Sharma With Dance Video Ahead Of Bengal Poll Phase 2 |

Kolkata: A day before the second phase of election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra On Tuesday had shared a dance video of Ajay Pal Sharma, an Uttar Pradesh IPS officer posted as a police observer for Bengal polls.

“Fair & lovely Babua @DripsAjaypal- good to see you enjoying yourself FantaCop style. Stay Thanda Thanda Cool Cool. Bengal is always Trinamool,” wrote Moitra.

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Taking to X, TMC said, “A message to the self-appointed 'Singham' from Uttar Pradesh. This is Bengal, not UP. Leave your heavy-handed 'thok do' culture at the border. You are here as a Police Observer, not a muscleman for the BJP. Conduct yourself with the neutrality your role demands.”

“Uttar Pradesh’s notorious ‘Singham’ and Yogi Adityanath’s favourite ‘encounter specialist’, Ajay Pal, has been appointed as the police observer for South 24 Parganas by the Election Commission. This is the same officer infamous for his trigger-happy ‘thok do’ attitude. His track record is even darker. In January 2020, Ajay Pal was transferred out of Rampur, where he was serving as SP, to the Police Training Centre in Unnao after a damning report named him and five other IPS officers in a cash-for-postings scandal. The BJP government was compelled to constitute an SIT, which recommended a vigilance probe against him,” further read a post of TMC.

TMC leader Aroop Biswas said, “He can think that he is ‘Singham’ but TMC is ‘Pushpa’ ‘Jhukega nahi’.”

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Notably, Sharma is among the 11 police observers deployed by the Election Commission (EC) for peaceful voting Bengal and soon after taking the charge, Sharma was seen conducting a raid at the house of Jahangir Khan, the TMC candidate from Falta in South 24 Parganas district, after alleged complaints against Khan.

“Listen carefully: if there is any mischief, the ‘treatment’ will be such that crying later won’t help,” Sharma can be heard in a purported video, standing in front of Khan’s house.