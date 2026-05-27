TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Resigns From All Organisational Posts

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar | ANI

Kolkata: Days after speaking about her disappointment with the party leadership, Barasat Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Wednesday had resigned from all organisational posts of the party.

Notably, Dastidar was the national president of the TMC’s women’s wing and was associated with the party’s ‘Banga Janani’ programme.

According to TMC sources, apart from the MP post Dastidar has sent his resignation letter to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi.

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Recently the Barasat MP had also resigned from president post of the TMC’s Barasat organisational district unit and the party had accepted it.

Talking to the media, Dastidar without taking any name said that another MP of TMC has heckled her many times.

Recently, after the poll debacle Dastidar had been vocal about many things within TMC. Dastidar had also attended the administration review meeting called by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Kalyani.

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On the other hand, TMC councillor Arup Chakraborty had also resigned from the Public Accounts Committee.

According to Chakraborty the heavyweight TMC ministers have now disappeared and are not helping displaced party workers to return home.

“I am ready to resign from the post of councillor and even as TMC spokesperson but I will not leave the helpless party workers,” said Chakraborty.