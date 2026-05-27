TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar Resigns From All Party Posts After ‘Deep Mental Conflict’

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar | ANI

New Delhi: Days after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, and being granted Y-category security by the Centre, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh on Wednesday resigned from all party positions.

In a letter addressed to state Trinamool unit chief Subrata Bakshi, the Barasat MP said she was quitting after “deep mental conflict and long contemplation”, News18 reported.

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Not quitting party

She, however, made it clear that she was not leaving the party and would continue to remain associated with it as an ordinary worker in the interest of Bengal and its people.

In her resignation letter, Kakoli raised concerns over the functioning of the party and referred to several controversies that have affected state politics over the past decade. These included allegations related to the recruitment scam, administrative irregularities, prison-related controversies and the teacher recruitment scam.

She also referred to the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case involving the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor, saying the incident and the alleged attempts to suppress the matter had deeply disturbed society and affected her morally.

She further criticised the growing influence of I-PAC, the party’s election strategy and advisory firm, alleging that “unelected and undemocratic forces” had increasingly begun influencing organisational functioning.

Kakoli alleged that incidents of “indecent behaviour” towards women party workers by an influential leader could neither be stopped nor adequately addressed despite senior leaders being informed.

BJP MP claims crack in TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday claimed that around 50 TMC MLAs and 20 MPs were unhappy with the party and were prepared to switch to the saffron camp if the party’s central leadership gave a thumbs up.