Major Crack In TMC? BJP MP Claims 50 MLAs, 20 MPs Ready To Join Saffron Camp

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Indicating a massive split in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday claimed that around 50 TMC MLAs and 20 MPs were unhappy with the party and were prepared to switch to the saffron camp if the party's central leadership gave a thumbs up.

Khan said the Trinamool Congress would cease to exist as a political party if the BJP leadership decided to induct the leaders allegedly in contact with the party.

“If the BJP central leadership says it once, TMC will not remain a party anymore. Everyone is ready to come. Around 50 MLAs are unhappy with the party and 20 MPs are ready to join,” he said as quoted by India Today.

The BJP leader also launched a sharp attack on Trinamool national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, calling him a “sinner” and saying that “sinners have to go to jail”.

“There is a bulldozer standing in front of his house today. In 2021, he had houses of BJP workers demolished. Sinners should face the consequences immediately. They should descend to hell,” Khan said.

The statement comes after TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attended a meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with several Trinamool MLAs.

Kakoli was recently removed from the post of Trinamool's chief whip in the Lok Sabha and later provided Y-category security by the Centre, fuelling further political speculation.

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TMC Responds

TMC MP Sougata Roy rejected the claims and said there was no truth to the BJP leader's remarks.

“This is completely false. Saumitra Khan and the BJP are spreading misinformation. Nothing like this is going to happen,” Roy said.