Calcutta High Court Refuses To Extend Protection To TMC Leader Jahangir Khan

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday did not increase the immunity of Falta’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and self-proclaimed ‘Pushpa’ Jahangir Khan.

A vacation bench of Justice Partha Sarathi Sen refused to extend the interim protection which had been granted by Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya till May 26.

The court observed that by alleging ‘political vendetta’ and ‘change in political scenario in the state’ the court cannot justify continued protection from coercive action.

Notably, seven FIRs have been lodged against Jahangir Khan in Falta Police station at South 24 parganas.

Khan, apprehending arrest, had earlier moved Calcutta High Court as he was contesting the bypoll in Falta Assembly constituency.

Also Watch:

The court then had given protection to Khan but the vacation bench observed that the bypoll of that constituency is already over.

Incidentally, two days before the bypoll, Khan had withdrawn his candidature and in the bypoll Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Falta constituency by pushing TMC in distant fourth position.

BJP MLA Tapas Roy said it is a matter of time when TMC will be ‘wiped-off’.

“The sake of democracy, country and this state, a party like TMC should get washed away,” added Roy.