TMC MP and Bengali actor Dev to visit Tripura

Kolkata: After football tournaments on Khela Hobe Diwas and Raksha Bandhan celebration, the ruling Trinamool Congress now planned to send Bengali actor and TMC MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari) to Tripura to en-cash his stardom.

According to TMC sources, Dev is an immensely popular celebrity even amongst Bengalis residing in Tripura.

“To create more mass connect the TMC will send Dev to Tripura by this weekend. It has been learnt that Dev is immensely popular even in Tripura and just to utilize his popularity Dev is being sent to Tripura,” said TMC sources.

ALSO READ Tripura Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas withdraws resignation: All you need to know

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson of Tripura said that no matter who TMC sents the TMC cannot make a dent in the BJP and Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s popularity in Tripura.

It can be recalled that earlier on several occasions West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that under BJP rule there is no democracy in Tripura and also that TMC will not leave any stones unturned to oust the BJP and form the government in Tripura.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:36 PM IST