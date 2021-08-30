e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:25 PM IST

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visits injured party worker from Tripura; see pics

Aritra Singha
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visits injured party worker from Tripura | FPJ Photo

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visits injured party worker from Tripura | FPJ Photo

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited SSKM hospital to see the injured party worker from Tripura.

Notably, during the TMCP foundation day celebration on August 28, a TMC worker Subhankar Debnath was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters and he was brought to Kolkata and was admitted in SSKM hospital.

Check out the pics:

FPJ Photo

FPJ Photo

FPJ Photo

FPJ Photo

Meanwhile, TMC MP Shantanu Sen said BJP in Tripura is threatening to kill the TMC workers.

“The rise of TMC in Tripura has shaken the BJP and they are time and again threatening TMC workers and leaders and is also heckling them,” claimed the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

However, the BJP negated the allegation and claimed that the TMC is purposely trying to create tension in Tripura.

West Bengal: After Mukul Roy, BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress
