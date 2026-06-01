TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee To Apprise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla & Move Court Over Alleged Attack Incident | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will apprise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the alleged attack on him on Saturday. The TMC leader will also move the court in this matter, party sources said on Monday.

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

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The five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court today. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the attack on him in Sonarpur was "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the BJP. He also thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his concern and support, following the incident.

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"Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

Recalling his participation in the Centre's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, he added, "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism. Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP."

Banerjee further alleged that political opponents are being targeted for questioning the ruling party.

"If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he said.

BJP also expressed concern over the incidents of violence and condemned the alleged attacks. However, the ruling party also maintained that the attack was an expression of the public's anger towards the TMC.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, but added that it reflected rising public anger against the former ruling party. Reacting to the attack, Ghosh said no one had the right to take the law into their own hands, but argued that people in West Bengal had been suffering under TMC rule for years.

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"What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years. Every single person has been harassed. The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," Ghosh told reporters.

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Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane linked the attack on Abhishek Banerjee to the TMC government's past governance, asserting that the public is the ultimate authority in a democracy. Rane remarked that the public has the power to bestow affection and express severe displeasure towards political representatives in equal measure in a democratic setup.

These attacks have been part of several incidents of post-poll violence, after the BJP won and formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)