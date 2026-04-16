TMC Moves EC Against BJP Over Alleged Electoral Bribery Through Matrishakti Bhorsa Card Launch In Bengal |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday had complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for launching Matrishakti Bhorsa Card ahead of the polls scheduled for next week.

“We have written to @CEOWestBengal and @ECISVEEP, demanding immediate action against BJP's electoral bribery. Suvendu Adhikari, Smriti Irani, and other BJP leaders have launched a scheme called "Matrishakti Bhorsa Card," promising financial assistance to women, distributing forms across constituencies in the final days before polling. This is textbook voter inducement, targeting economically vulnerable women at the most sensitive stage of the electoral process. It constitutes corrupt practice under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and criminal offences under Sections 61(2), 173, and 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. We demand show cause notices, immediate discontinuation of the scheme, and stringent action against all those involved. BJP cannot buy Bengal's women. They have Lakshmir Bhandar. They do not need BJP's bribe,” wrote TMC on X.

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TMC MLA and minister Shashi Panja questioned why women of the state will need ‘Matrishakti Bhorsa’ when they have ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’.

Notably, Olympic medallists Leander Paes and Vijender Singh Beniwal on Thursday had launched Yuva Shakti Card in Kolkata.

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Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed TMC during the election campaign in Bengal over alleged syndicates and cut money.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her election campaigns stated that people from UP, Rajasthan and Assam have come to Bengal and are staying at hotels and guest houses with a large amount of money to influence voters in Bengal.