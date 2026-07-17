 TMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks

TMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks

TMC MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the West Bengal Assembly on Friday, urging the Centre to address the deteriorating health of climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day. The legislators demanded immediate talks with Wangchuk, warning that any harm to him would be a matter of national concern.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
TMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks
TMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Friday had staged a protest inside the state Assembly demanding the central government’s address on the worsening health of climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The TMC MLAs staged a sit-in protest at the B.R. Ambedkar statue within the Assembly premises.

Read Also
'System Hee Lappu Ho Raho Hai Ab': 'Lappu Sa Sachin' Fame Mithilesh Bhati Backs Sonam Wangchuk At...
'System Hee Lappu Ho Raho Hai Ab': 'Lappu Sa Sachin' Fame Mithilesh Bhati Backs Sonam Wangchuk At...

Holding placards and banners, the protesters comprising Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, former Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Ashok Deb, Kunal Ghosh, Alifa Ahmed, Beena Mondal, Rukbanur Rahman, Babar Ali and Asima Patra urged the Centre to initiate talks with Wangchuk who indefinite hunger strike entered 20 th day.

Senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattpadhyay said, “He is fighting for issues related to the environment and education and if anything happens to him due to the hunger strike, then the entire country will mourn.”

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source