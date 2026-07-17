TMC MLAs Protest In West Bengal Assembly Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Urge Centre To Hold Talks | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Friday had staged a protest inside the state Assembly demanding the central government’s address on the worsening health of climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The TMC MLAs staged a sit-in protest at the B.R. Ambedkar statue within the Assembly premises.

Holding placards and banners, the protesters comprising Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, former Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Ashok Deb, Kunal Ghosh, Alifa Ahmed, Beena Mondal, Rukbanur Rahman, Babar Ali and Asima Patra urged the Centre to initiate talks with Wangchuk who indefinite hunger strike entered 20 th day.

Senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattpadhyay said, “He is fighting for issues related to the environment and education and if anything happens to him due to the hunger strike, then the entire country will mourn.”