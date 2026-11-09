TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Held At Kolkata Airport Over Sexual Assault, Extortion & Post-Poll Violence Allegations | X

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested on Monday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in connection with multiple cases, including those involving rape, extortion and post-poll violence.

MLA Arrested At Kolkata Airport

Acting on specific source information, a special team of Baruipur police had tracked the Canning (West) MLA Paresh Ram Das and arrested him while he was about to fly to Mumbai from Kolkata to avoid investigation.

Rape, Extortion & Political Violence Cases: TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Arrested!TMC MLA Held at #Kolkata Airport While Trying to Fly to #Mumbai...#Tmc #Arrest https://t.co/uxgNdnMTg8 — Sonu D Ojha (@sdo_ojha) November 9, 2026

Das will be taken back to Baruipur and will be produced before the sessions court on Tuesday.

Read Also Fourth Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Connection With Sexual Assault & Murder Case

Rival TMC Factions Trade Allegations

Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh said that the arrest was made after Das decided to support Mamata Banerjee and left the hands of Ritabrata Banerjee (rebel TMC MLA camp).

However, the Ritabrata camp had denied Ghosh’s allegation.