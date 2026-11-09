 TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Held At Kolkata Airport Over Sexual Assault, Extortion & Post-Poll Violence Allegations
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TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Held At Kolkata Airport Over Sexual Assault, Extortion & Post-Poll Violence Allegations

Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested at Kolkata airport while allegedly attempting to fly to Mumbai. Police linked his arrest to multiple cases involving sexual assault, extortion and post-poll violence. Mamata Banerjee faction leader Kunal Ghosh alleged political targeting, while the rival Ritabrata Banerjee camp denied the accusation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Held At Kolkata Airport Over Sexual Assault, Extortion & Post-Poll Violence Allegations
TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Held At Kolkata Airport Over Sexual Assault, Extortion & Post-Poll Violence Allegations | X

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested on Monday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in connection with multiple cases, including those involving rape, extortion and post-poll violence.

MLA Arrested At Kolkata Airport

Acting on specific source information, a special team of Baruipur police had tracked the Canning (West) MLA Paresh Ram Das and arrested him while he was about to fly to Mumbai from Kolkata to avoid investigation.

Das will be taken back to Baruipur and will be produced before the sessions court on Tuesday.

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Rival TMC Factions Trade Allegations

Mamata Banerjee faction MLA Kunal Ghosh said that the arrest was made after Das decided to support Mamata Banerjee and left the hands of Ritabrata Banerjee (rebel TMC MLA camp).

However, the Ritabrata camp had denied Ghosh’s allegation.

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