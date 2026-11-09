Fourth Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Connection With Sexual Assault & Murder Case | X

Kolkata: A man, Dilip Roy, accused in the rape-murder of a 12-year-old girl, was shot dead in a police encounter on Monday near the West Bengal-Bihar border in Uttar Dinajpur district, marking the fourth encounter death this year since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Bengal.

In this case, a 12-year-old girl went missing in Uttar Dinajpur district on November 3, and two days later, her naked body was recovered from a forest area.

Police Track Accused After Four Days

After the girl’s family filed a complaint with the police and after tracking Roy for four days, police tracked the accused.

Read Also West Bengal: CM Adhikari Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Heckling Police Personnel

According to the police, while Roy was trying to cross to Bihar, police tracked him at around 3 am, and then suddenly Roy started opening fire at the police. In self-defence, police also opened fire, and Roy was injured. After taking him to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Chief Minister Defends Police Action

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the police don’t get service revolvers just to keep them in their pockets.

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“We respect our mothers and sisters, and our government is committed to protecting them. No one involved in such heinous crimes will be spared. Strict instructions have been given to the police. Previous government called rape and murder ‘minor incidents’ or ‘love affair incidents’,” added Adhikari.