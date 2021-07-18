TMC likely to move Calcutta HC over NHRC’s report on post-poll violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government is likely to move Calcutta High Court over the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s report on post-poll violence in the state.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Trinamool Congress’ spokesperson and state general secretary said that the NHRC has worked as the BJP’s cadre and submitted a ‘false’ report to the Calcutta High Court.

“The NHRC’s report is baseless and they have done it on behest of BJP’s advice. Soon from the state government the real picture will be submitted,” said Kunal.

Incidentally, talking to Free Press Journal, BJP lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said that NHRC team also included members from the state counterpart of the Human Rights and Legal Authority of West Bengal.

“Is the TMC leader trying to say that the state counterpart of the Human Rights and Legal Authority of West Bengal is being run by the BJP? The West Bengal police were earlier instructed to investigate the matter but they didn't and we all know at whose behest the police didn’t work,” said Tibrewal.

Notably, the final report of the NHRC had mention of several heavyweight TMC leaders and minister including Jyotipriyo Mullick, Mamata Banerjee’s election agent Seikh Sufiyan amongst others and they are marked as ‘goons’. The NHRC also slammed the state machinery and alleged that they have also instigated the post-poll violence.

Terming TMC as ‘shameless’, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC can also move the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a new speculation started over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to national capital and it is being speculated the Dhankhar might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the NHRC report.