TMC leaders from Malda spark outrage after cutting and eating tricolour cake

Trinamool Congress (TMC) courted controversy after a video emerged on social media of leaders from Malda district Shehnaz Qadri, Sheikh Yasin and Krishna Das who are seen eating a tricolour cake at a public programme in Ratua.
The two-and-a-half-minute video was shot during the 74th Independence Day celebrations organized by the Jai Hind Bahini, a TMC outfit.
The video has been widely circulated has drawn sharp criticism by the Congress and BJP as it amounts to insulting the Indian flag.
The Prevention Of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971 states that a person shall be punished or can be imprisoned for a period of 3 years along with a fine.
The Act specifies, “The expression “Indian national Flag” includes any picture, painting, drawing or photograph or other visible representation of the Indian National Flag, or of any part or parts thereof, made of any substance or represented on any substance.”
TMC leader Shehnaz Qadri is the cousin of Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor while Sheikh Yasin is the head of the Jai Hind Bahini unit in Malda district. Local TMC leaders are also seen partaking in the celebrations.
“It is wrong, to make such a cake and cut it. If a senior leader was involved, then it is wrong on their part. Even if they thought it was right to have cut the cake, the visuals are circulated after that.” Said Babla Sarkar, a TMC leader in Malda district.
Some TMC leaders also believe the video could be doctored.
“The TMC leaders who were part of the programme should be put in jail, this will make them think twice what they have done. The TMC leaders themselves have admitted to the incident.” Said Ajay Ganguly, BJP’s Malda district Vice-President.
The top TMC leadership is yet to react on the incident.