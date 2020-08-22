TMC leaders from Malda spark outrage after cutting and eating tricolour cake

The Act specifies, “The expression “Indian national Flag” includes any picture, painting, drawing or photograph or other visible representation of the Indian National Flag, or of any part or parts thereof, made of any substance or represented on any substance.”

TMC leader Shehnaz Qadri is the cousin of Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor while Sheikh Yasin is the head of the Jai Hind Bahini unit in Malda district. Local TMC leaders are also seen partaking in the celebrations.

“It is wrong, to make such a cake and cut it. If a senior leader was involved, then it is wrong on their part. Even if they thought it was right to have cut the cake, the visuals are circulated after that.” Said Babla Sarkar, a TMC leader in Malda district.

Some TMC leaders also believe the video could be doctored.

“The TMC leaders who were part of the programme should be put in jail, this will make them think twice what they have done. The TMC leaders themselves have admitted to the incident.” Said Ajay Ganguly, BJP’s Malda district Vice-President.

The top TMC leadership is yet to react on the incident.