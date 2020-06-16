Infighting, discontent brewing in Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Infighting and discontent seems to be brewing in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, with several top party leaders coming out in the open against the state government’s handling of post cyclone Amphan restoration works and the coronavirus pandemic.

The growing dissatisfaction among the rank and file over various issues has put the top TMC leadership in a fix with just ten months to go for the state assembly polls.

With last year’s Lok Sabha poll results indicating a paradigm shift in the state politics with the saffron party emerging as the principal challenger to the TMC, the stakes are high for the Trinamool Congress and time is precious for Banerjee to set the house in order before assembly polls.

Switching of sides by many party legislators and MPs had cost the Trinamool Congress dearly in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

The BJP had won 18 of the total 42 LS seats in West Bengal in the last General Election, only four less than the TMC's tally of 22.