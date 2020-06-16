Infighting, discontent brewing in Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: Infighting and discontent seems to be brewing in the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, with several top party leaders coming out in the open against the state government’s handling of post cyclone Amphan restoration works and the coronavirus pandemic.
The growing dissatisfaction among the rank and file over various issues has put the top TMC leadership in a fix with just ten months to go for the state assembly polls.
With last year’s Lok Sabha poll results indicating a paradigm shift in the state politics with the saffron party emerging as the principal challenger to the TMC, the stakes are high for the Trinamool Congress and time is precious for Banerjee to set the house in order before assembly polls.
Switching of sides by many party legislators and MPs had cost the Trinamool Congress dearly in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.
The BJP had won 18 of the total 42 LS seats in West Bengal in the last General Election, only four less than the TMC's tally of 22.
Protest against handling of bodies: BJP MP arrested
BJP MP Soumitra Khan was arrested for unlawful Assembly on Monday. The protest at Phoolbagan was against disposal of COVID bodies allegedly by the state authorities. A video surfaced a few days ago of bodies being dragged from the Nil Ratan Sircar hospital, which Governor Jagdeep Dhanker had critisised. The arrests took place during a BJP yuva morcha programme when the saffron party workers gheraoed the DC’s office. Apart from Khan, BJP leader Sayantan Basu was also caught. They were arrested for unlawful assembly as there was no permission to hold the rally. Several BJP workers were taken away by police apart from the BJP MP. —Prema Rajaram
Khan took to twitter to lash out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC administration. Khan was a TMC MP from Bisnupur before winning the same seat in 2019 after switching to the BJP camp. "Can't we protest @Kolkatapolice? Don't just listen and work for the Trinamool. Work for the people. Long live the BJP," the leader said along with sharing photos of his fellow party workers in the area.” Read the tweet.
The state government had rubbished the reports of the dead bodies being dragged out of the morgue of NRS hospital saying that they were not bodies of COVID-19 patients but were undeclared bodies. The Governor however has still lashed out at the state administration and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC) for the treatment to human beings irrespective of how they died. The KMC replied by saying they had ordered a probe into the matter.