TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked Again In Kolkata, MLA Alleges Bid To Kill Him | Video

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh | X @ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee’s faction MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car again got smashed on Sunday by some unknown miscreants at Beliaghata while he was travelling to attend a non-political programme.

Ghosh complained that he was being followed by some unknown miscreants ever since he had left his home and last with firearms, hammers his car got smashed.

“I had to take refuge inside the Narkeldanga police station and was in the process of filing a formal complaint. BJP is definitely behind this attack in broad daylight but the police are inactive. What do they want? Do they want to see my dead body? Until I am dead, I will not change my stance,” said Ghosh.

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The TMC MLA also mentioned that his security guard got compelled to take out his firearm to protect Ghosh.

Notably, on Saturday Ghosh’s car was attacked at Uttarpara while he was travelling to Serampore to attend former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally.

The video which Ghosh shared showed people hurling eggs and stones at his car and telling him to leave the place.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that the attack was due to ‘infighting’ in TMC.