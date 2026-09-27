West Bengal SIR Row: CM Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For 27 Lakh Voter Deletions | File Pic

Kolkata: A day after former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Election Commission of India (ECI) over SIR, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had accused opposition parties of spreading ‘canards’ about SIR.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said that the opposition parties are spreading misinformation due to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the state.

“SIR process was conducted transparently and with the participation of all stakeholders. The opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in Bengal, are spreading canards over SIR. Congress has won in Kerala for which they are supporting SIR there but is opposing SIR in Bengal,” said Adhikari.

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The Chief Minister also blamed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for deletion of 27 lakh names in Bengal.

Later, Adhikari had attended a programme on recitation of Bhagavad Gita at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“On December 29, there will be a mass Gita recitation programme and Mohan Bhagawat is likely to present. The situation has changed in Bengal and now anyone can read Gita. The wind has changed. This government is here to protect Gaumata. The government of tika, dhoti, tulsi has arrived,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also urged people to stay aware of ‘tukde tukde gand’ who raise slogans on ‘Kashmir Mange Azaadi’.