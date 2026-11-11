TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Faces Demolition Action In Falta After Allegedly Ignoring Official Notice | ANI

Falta (West Bengal) [India], November 11: The administration on Wednesday began demolishing an illegal multi-storey building belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan in West Bengal's Falta.

BJP leader and complainant Bidhan Padui said the action was taken as part of the legal procedure after Khan allegedly failed to respond to a notice issued by the administration.

Falta, West Bengal: The district administration has begun demolishing an allegedly illegal multi-storey building owned by jailed Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan in Srirampur. Officials have entered the premises to carry out the demolition, while the BDO and senior police officials are present at the spot — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2026

Speaking on the demolition, Padui alleged that democracy had been suppressed in Falta since 2018 and said he had been fighting against what he described as tyranny through legal means.

BJP Leader Alleges Suppression Of Democracy

"Democracy has been crushed in Falta since 2018... we have been fighting against this tyranny for a long time now—not just since coming to power... we have taken the legal route against every illegal act by him," he said.

Padui said the administration had initiated the action after following due legal procedure and issuing a notice to Khan.

"The administration has taken this step as part of the legal procedure against him. He was given a notice, but he did not pay heed. Now, the law has taken its course," he said.

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Padui Calls Demolition Public Victory

The BJP leader further said he had approached the High Court and secured a favourable outcome, describing the demolition as a victory for the people of Falta.

"I had gone to the High Court and won. This is a win for the common people of Falta," he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)