'TMC Is Attacking TMC': WB BJP President Samik Bhattacharya Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Attack Allegations | VIDEO

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has reacted to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's allegations that BJP supporters attacked her office in Krishnanagar by hurling eggs and other objects.

Responding to the incident, Bhattacharya dismissed the allegations and claimed the episode reflected infighting within the ruling Trinamool Congress.

TMC Is Attacking TMC

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya said, "This egg-throwing must stop, and the TMC leader who is sitting hidden at home needs to step out into the field. TMC is attacking TMC."

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Taking a swipe at the allegations that the police failed to act, he added sarcastically, "How can the police identify those who have eggs in their pockets? There is no machine to detect this. Metal detectors don't detect eggs, so let us bring in a new machine."

He further said such incidents were tarnishing West Bengal's image.

Mahua Moitra Alleges BJP Supporters Targeted Her Office

Bhattacharya's remarks came after Moitra shared a video on social media alleging that BJP supporters had gathered outside her office in Krishnanagar while she was meeting party workers.

The TMC MP claimed that the group remained outside for more than an hour, hurling eggs and other objects at the premises. She also accused the West Bengal Police of remaining passive despite being present at the spot.

In the video, Moitra is heard saying that she was being attacked in her own constituency despite informing senior police officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP). She alleged that eggs, vegetables and other objects were thrown at her office, and claimed she was hit during the incident.

Viral Videos Fuel Political War of Words

Videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media, with the TMC alleging that BJP supporters orchestrated the attack.

The video shared by Moitra, captioned "TMC leaders continue to be under attack in West Bengal", appears to show police personnel near the scene as the confrontation unfolds.

While the TMC has accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack, Bhattacharya rejected the allegations, claiming instead that the incident resulted from internal divisions within the Trinamool Congress.

The exchange has further intensified the political war of words between the TMC and the BJP, with both parties accusing each other over law and order and political violence in the state.