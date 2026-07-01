Eggs, Stones, And Shoes Hurled At Mahua Moitra's Krishnanagar Office In Police Presence; TMC MP Alleges 'BJP Goons' Behind Attack – VIDEO

Mahua Moitra alleges egg attack by BJP workers | X/@MahuaMoitra

A video shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has gone viral after she alleged that BJP supporters targeted her by hurling eggs at her office in Krishnanagar, where she was meeting party workers. The MP also accused the West Bengal Police of failing to intervene despite being present at the scene.

In a post accompanying the video, Moitra claimed that "BJP goons" had been standing outside her office for over an hour, attacking her while police personnel merely watched without taking any action.

The footage, captioned "TMC leaders continue to be under attack in West Bengal," appears to show security personnel standing nearby as the confrontation takes place.

In the video, Moitra is heard saying that despite being the Member of Parliament from the constituency, she was being attacked in her own area while the police and CRPF personnel remained present at the spot. She also claimed that she had called the Director General of Police (DGP) and other concerned officials, yet no action was taken against those allegedly involved.

Moitra further says in the video that eggs, eggplants and other vegetables were thrown at her. The footage also appears to show shoes and stones lying around the premises.

Two Videos Capture Incident From Opposite Sides

Meanwhile, two separate videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, offering different perspectives of the confrontation.

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One video, apparently recorded by those participating in the protest, shows a group of men and women gathered outside the eatery, shouting slogans while hurling eggs towards the establishment. Traffic continues to move along the adjoining road as the protest unfolds.

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The second video was filmed by Moitra herself from inside the eatery. The footage shows eggs striking the glass windows as the TMC MP records the scene on her mobile phone while seated with local party leaders and workers.

The footage, captioned "TMC leaders continue to be under attack in West Bengal," appears to show security personnel standing nearby as the confrontation takes place.

The TMC has alleged that BJP supporters orchestrated the attack, while also questioning the role of the state police during the incident.

The BJP had not issued an immediate response to the allegations at the time of writing.