'TMC has become a party of thieves': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI | ANI Photo

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has become a "party of thieves". He also claimed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC leaders are involved in scams.

"CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are involved in scams. For many years they have been misusing the govt. Such scams are not possible without the support of govt and the police. Today TMC has become a party of thieves," Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader's comments came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested TMC leader and party's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal from his Bolpur residence in connection with the cattle smuggling scam.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Banerjee of patronising "criminals" like Anubrata Mandal.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said that she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch.

"Mamata Banerjee patronises criminals like Anubroto Mondal. As Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal, she gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch. Partha Chaterjee or Anubroto Mondal, the buck stops at Mamata Banerjee," Malviya said quoting his old tweet.

On March 26, sharing a picture Malviya had said, "What message is Bengal's Home Minister giving by having Birbhum's local goonda Anubroto Mondal in her car, under whose instruction Anarul Hossain operated, now arrested for the Rampurhat massacre? This picture explains how criminalisation of WB politics starts right from the top."

After Anubrata Mandal was arrested by the CBI this morning, West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted: "CM @MamataOfficial has turned blind eye to cattle smuggling. Slowly slowly, culprits in such heinous crimes are being arrested. Anubrato Mondal is the same person who threatened that past incidents of murders like in 2011,14,16 and 19 will be repeated again."

