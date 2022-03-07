TMC 'goons' tried to attack my convoy: BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar has claimed that a few alleged TMC goons tried to stop and attack his convoy at Mathurapur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday.

Majumdar has also shared a video of the incident on the social media platform Twitter. The video shows a large group of people waving black flags in front of the vehicle and blocking the convoy.

"TMC goons tried to block and attack my convoy in Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district. TMC still thinks that they can stop BJP by such attacks. I assure them they would fail in their attempts. We will not stop," the state BJP president wrote.

Reacting to the incident, BJP said that the state president is the victim of oppression by the TMC. "State President @DrSukantaBJP is the victim of oppression and ‘Gunda-Raj’ in Mathurapur by the TMC," BJP said in a Tweet.

"This is the real portrayal of democracy in West Bengal where the State President of the opposition party has to face such attacks. BJP can not be stopped in such a way!" BJP wrote.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 03:38 PM IST