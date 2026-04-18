 TMC Files EC Complaint Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Communal And Divisive' Remarks In Bengal Polls
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TMC Files EC Complaint Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Communal And Divisive' Remarks In Bengal Polls

Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging he made communal and divisive remarks during the West Bengal poll campaign. TMC accused him of violating the Model Code of Conduct and sought stringent action, including issuance of a show-cause notice.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday had filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly making ‘communal and divisive’ remarks during the poll campaign. | File Pic

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday had filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly making ‘communal and divisive’ remarks during the poll campaign.

Derek O'Brien seeks strict action for MCC violation

In a letter dated April 17, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien asked the poll body to take stringent action against Sharma and alleged that the Assam Chief Minister had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

TMC also alleged that Sarma made provocative remarks referring to incidents in Assam’s Dhubri including claims about beef being placed at the doorsteps of Hindu households.

Statement aimed at religious division, hostility, says TMC

TMC in their letter stated that Sarma had purposely made the statement to create religious divisions and create hostility between communities in the poll-bound state.

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TMC had mentioned that their party’s Supremo Mamata Banerjee is a candidate and also that Sarma’s comment against her that she is biased towards a specific community without evidence is like tarnishing her image ahead of the polls.

TMC mentioned that Sarma’s comment can have ‘dangerous consequences’ and have asked to send show-cause notice to Sarma.

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