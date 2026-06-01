TMC Expels MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee & Sandipan Saha For 'Anti-Party' Activities Amid Fake Signature Row

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday took disciplinary action against two of its MLAs by expelling them from the party with immediate effect, citing their anti-party activities and actions prejudicial to the organisation's interests.

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TMC has issued two separate expulsion notices for both MLAs. The party alleged that both MLAs had repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorised party leadership despite being elected as candidates nominated by the TMC.

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The party further claimed that its competent authority had also observed that the two MLAs had engaged in activities and made statements that were prejudicial to the interests of the TMC. "After due consideration of the matter, the competent authority of AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect," the notices said.

However, the notice did not mention the exact nature of the alleged anti-party activities.

This action from TMC comes days after the West Bengal CID on Saturday served a notice to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before its officials in connection with a probe into alleged forged signatures of party MLAs endorsing Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.