Suspended TMC Leader Riju Dutta Targets Mamata, Abhishek; Alleges I-PAC ‘Captured’ Party

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta on Saturday launched a sharp attack on party chief Mamata Banerjee and senior leader Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that political consultancy firm I-PAC had “captured” the party structure.

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Speaking a day after he was suspended from the party for six years over alleged indiscipline, Dutta told news agency ANI, “Didi and Abhishek Banerjee must take responsibility for how an outsider organisation managed to capture the entire party.”

He further alleged that when Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were conducted at homes of TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee prioritised securing party data. Referring to an ongoing ED-related matter involving the West Bengal Chief Minister, Dutta claimed that “if the Supreme Court verdict goes against her, jail is possible.”

The suspended leader also questioned the timing of bail granted to I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel, alleging the case against him was “staged.” “After the second phase of voting ended, the very next morning, Vinesh Chandel was granted bail by a lower court. This clearly shows the case was staged,” he alleged.

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Dutta’s remarks came shortly after the All India Trinamool Congress issued a formal suspension order against him for six years, citing violations of party discipline and failure to comply with summons issued by the disciplinary committee.

The order stated that Dutta had been served a show-cause notice over statements made against the party and its leadership. According to the party, he neither attended the scheduled hearing nor submitted an explanation within the stipulated period.

However, Dutta rejected the party’s claims and said he had filed his reply at Trinamool Bhavan within the deadline. In a post on X, he said the suspension notice was likely “typed before reading” his response.

“After giving 13 years of my youth to AITC, working incessantly to prove myself, rising through the ranks due to sheer performance because I am not a nepo kid, my beloved party has suspended me for six years. Why? Because I spoke the truth,” he wrote.

Ending his post on a defiant note, Dutta declared, “I WILL BE BACK.”