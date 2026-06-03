TMC Dissolves All Committees Across West Bengal, Announces Organisational Overhaul Amid Rebellion Buzz

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced that it has dissolved all of its organisational committees in West Bengal, and a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment will be undertaken.

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Announcing the move in a post on X, the party wrote, "After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect."

"The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement further read.

The announcement came amid reports claiming that as many as 58 dissident TMC MLAs backed expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of the legislature party and conveyed their decision to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose on Wednesday.