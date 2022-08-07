TMC censors party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for 14 days over remarks on Partha Chatterjee | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday censored party spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh for 14 days from commenting against suspended party leader Partha Chatterjee.

According to TMC sources, the party has asked Ghosh not to give any reactions in the media for 14 days and also asked him not to ‘overstep’ the party's line while commenting on Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that he carries ‘boroline’ with him for which he doesn’t get affected in any adverse situation.

“I like Trinamool Congress and I am a faithful soldier of this party and will continue to be one. I carry boroline with me and I am not affected in any adverse situation. There can be highs and lows in the party,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh has been extremely vocal against Chatterjee after the latter's name got involved in the WBSSC recruitment scam.

Ghosh's recent comment had sparked controversy. He had said, "Partha should realise how it feels in jail. As I have spent my life in prison, let Partha do the same."

Ghosh even said that Partha was one of the conspirators against him for which he had to be behind bars. Ghosh even asked that Partha should be treated as a common prisoner in judicial custody.

It may be noted that Chatterjee and Arpita have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and will be produced before court on August 18.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video on Twitter and said, “Scam tainted Kunal Ghosh, who has been censored for commenting on Partha Chatterjee had this to say in Sept 2014, “If there is anyone who has directly or indirectly benefited the most from Saradha Media, that person is Mamata Banerjee”. Who all in TMC will Mamata Banerjee censor?”