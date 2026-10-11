Tirupati: Video Shows Passengers Dumping Alcohol Bottles Into Gutter Before Sapthagiri Checkpoint

A video showing passengers allegedly emptying alcohol bottles into a roadside gutter just before reaching the Sapthagiri checkpoint on the way to Tirumala has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from netizens over attempts to carry liquor into the temple town.

The video was recorded by an Instagram user during a trip to Tirupati. The person who shared the clip clarified that they were only a spectator and had no connection to the passengers seen disposing of the bottles. The incident has sparked a debate online about respecting rules at religious places and the prohibition on alcohol in Tirumala.

What Happened In The Viral Video?

The video reportedly shows passengers getting out of their vehicles near a gutter just before the Sapthagiri checkpoint and emptying alcohol bottles before proceeding towards Tirumala.

The Instagram user who recorded the incident said they witnessed the episode during their Tirupati trip and decided to share it because the situation appeared unexpected at the time. The user also noted that the security guard was recording the incident.

Clarifying their role, the Instagram user wrote, “Disclaimer: NOT me in the video, I was just the spectator recording this crazy moment.”

The user added that sharing the video was not intended to encourage anyone to break the rules and praised the security personnel for doing their duty.

Instagram User Clarifies Role As Video Draws Attention

As the clip gained views, likes and shares, the person who uploaded it issued another clarification in the comments, distancing themselves from the people seen with the alcohol bottles.

“Just to clarify, I am NOT the person who brought the bottle. I only recorded the video because the situation looked so unexpected and I found it funny in that moment,” the user wrote.

The Instagram user also said they had no connection to the individuals involved and did not support attempts to violate the rules at Tirumala.

“The security guard did the best. I respect and appreciate that,” the user added, urging people not to blame them for an incident they had only recorded.

'Don't Visit A Devotional Place If You Can't Hold Your Habits': Netizens React

The video prompted criticism from social media users, with several questioning why visitors would attempt to take alcohol towards a religious destination where liquor is prohibited.

One user commented, “If you can't hold your habits for few days, don't visit devotional place. You will spoil others as well.”

Another user called for stricter action against those attempting to carry alcohol into Tirumala, writing that the darshan of those involved should be cancelled and their Aadhaar details blacklisted from visiting the temple for five to 10 years.

A third user said, “Destroying bottle is not enough they should punish who tried to get liquor to tirumala.”

Why Is Alcohol Prohibited In Tirumala?

Tirumala is treated as an alcohol-free zone, and carrying or consuming liquor is prohibited under the rules governing the temple area. The Sapthagiri checkpoint, also known as the Alipiri checkpoint, is a key security point on the route from Tirupati to Tirumala.

Vehicles and pilgrims undergo security checks before proceeding towards the hill shrine. Alcohol and other prohibited items may be confiscated if detected, and those found violating applicable rules may face action by the authorities.

The restrictions are intended to maintain the religious character and sanctity of the temple town. Visitors are expected to leave prohibited items behind rather than attempt to carry them through the checkpoint.

What Should Pilgrims Know Before Crossing The Sapthagiri Checkpoint?

Pilgrims travelling from Tirupati to Tirumala should ensure they are not carrying alcohol or other prohibited items before reaching the checkpoint. Security personnel conduct checks on vehicles and belongings, and attempting to evade these restrictions can lead to confiscation and possible legal consequences.

The viral video has once again drawn attention to the restrictions in place on the route to Tirumala. While the Instagram user said the clip was shared because the incident appeared unusual, the online reaction has largely focused on the need to respect the rules at religious destinations.