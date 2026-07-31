Times Now Navbharat Moves Delhi HC Over 'Desh Ki Pathshala' Trademark Dispute | Representational Image

The Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), which owns the Times Now Navbharat news channel, has filed a trademark infringement suit against Network18 and journalist Sushant Sinha over the title "Desh Ki Pathshala" used for a news analysis programme.

BCCL contended that the title is deceptively similar to its own show, "News Ki Pathshala," and infringes upon its trademark rights.

Sinha had previously hosted News Ki Pathshala on Times Now Navbharat before leaving the channel to join Network18. The programme is currently hosted by journalist Rubika Liyaquat. The matter came up for hearing before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

Appearing for BCCL, Senior Advocate Hemant Singh argued that Sinha was brought on board in 2021 to develop the programme and remained with the company until April 2026, when he left to join Network18 along with five other employees.

BCCL also accused the defendants of copyright infringement, alleging that the two programmes share a similar format and expression. According to the company, both shows feature a classroom setting, digital blackboards, revision chapters and other comparable elements.

“We came out with something, which is very unique, that is, to create a kind of a classroom environment, and the anchor behaves like as if he is a teacher,” Singh stated as reported by Bar & Bench.

Singh further argued that the branding of the two programmes was nearly identical, claiming that the colour scheme and lettering style of "Desh Ki Pathshala" closely resemble those of "News Ki Pathshala."

"The only difference is they use 'Desh' while I use 'News'. He [Sinha] is my former consultant. Five years he stayed with me. And the same anchor is now broadcasting the same programme, in the same format and calling it Desh Ki Pathshala. If this is not usurping my goodwill, and the faith and trust and credibility, what is it? If this is not stealing the intellectual property, then what is it?” Singh stated.

Representing Sinha, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi disputed BCCL's allegations, arguing that the company had previously filed a similar suit against Sinha but had not been granted any interim relief.

Senior Advocate Sanjeev Sindhwani, appearing for Network18, countered that BCCL itself was the “pirator,” arguing that the term Pathshala had been used for several programmes long before Times Now Navbharat adopted it for its show.

Justice Bhambhani examined the trademarks and observed that their “look and feel” appeared to be different.

“Look and feel is another aspect, but the argument of coining the expression and the word Pathshala… These are the programmes from 2015,” Sindhwani said.

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After hearing submissions from both sides, the Delhi High Court said it would consider BCCL's plea for an interim injunction only after Sinha and Network18 file their replies. The Court subsequently issued notices on the interim relief application and also issued summonses to Sinha and Network18 in the suit. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 25.