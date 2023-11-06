Times Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The Disease

Deepak Sharma |

Amid rising cases of dengue in Delhi, Deepak Sharma, a senior guest co-ordinator at Times Now Navbharat, lost his life to the disease on Monday. Sharma breathed his last at about 5:30 am after he was put on ventilator, according to reports.

The journalist had been battling the illness for the last four days was admitted to Metro Hospital in Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday. His health took a sudden turn for the worse, prompting the doctors to put him on ventilator on Sunday. Despite medical efforts, Sharma lost his life.

Sharma welcomed son two weeks back

Sharma reportedly had welcomed a son just a fortnight ago to the world. He also had a daughter. Deepak is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. Originally from Bitholi village in Agra district, Sharma began his career with News24, and went to work with Network 18 and India TV.

Press Club of India reacted to Sharma's death.

We mourn the loss of Deepak Sharma, a journalist with Times Now Navbharat channel, who passed away this morning due to #dengue.



We stand in solidarity with his family and friends in this hour of grief and pray for eternal peace to him.#RIP pic.twitter.com/W5ahl5l7FK — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) November 6, 2023

Rising dengue cases in Delhi

Delhi has been seeing an uptick in dengue cases recently. Nearly 5,000 cases were recorded in the city this year, PTI reported citing sources in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

On October 26, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted a review meeting regarding vector-borne diseases with officials from the Public Health Department of the MCD at the Civic Centre. During the meeting, the officials updated Shelly on the measures being implemented with urgency to curb the transmission of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. They also reported that the situation in Delhi was well managed.

Held a meeting today with MCD's public health department, additional commissioner, all MHOs & Zonal DHOs to review MCD's fight against dengue and malaria.



I'm relieved to inform that the situation is under control and there is nothing to worry. pic.twitter.com/XNAk33XUCt — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) October 26, 2023

