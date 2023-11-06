 Times Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The Disease
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTimes Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The Disease

Times Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The Disease

The journalist's death comes amid the rising cases of dengue in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Deepak Sharma |

Amid rising cases of dengue in Delhi, Deepak Sharma, a senior guest co-ordinator at Times Now Navbharat, lost his life to the disease on Monday. Sharma breathed his last at about 5:30 am after he was put on ventilator, according to reports.

The journalist had been battling the illness for the last four days was admitted to Metro Hospital in Delhi's Preet Vihar on Friday. His health took a sudden turn for the worse, prompting the doctors to put him on ventilator on Sunday. Despite medical efforts, Sharma lost his life.

Sharma welcomed son two weeks back

Sharma reportedly had welcomed a son just a fortnight ago to the world. He also had a daughter. Deepak is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. Originally from Bitholi village in Agra district, Sharma began his career with News24, and went to work with Network 18 and India TV.

Press Club of India reacted to Sharma's death.

Rising dengue cases in Delhi

Delhi has been seeing an uptick in dengue cases recently. Nearly 5,000 cases were recorded in the city this year, PTI reported citing sources in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

On October 26, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted a review meeting regarding vector-borne diseases with officials from the Public Health Department of the MCD at the Civic Centre. During the meeting, the officials updated Shelly on the measures being implemented with urgency to curb the transmission of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. They also reported that the situation in Delhi was well managed.

Read Also
Delhi Govt Announces Online Classes for Students Except Classes 10 And 12 Until November 10
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre Accused Of Role In Blackout Of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s Video Address In Colombo Event

Centre Accused Of Role In Blackout Of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s Video Address In Colombo Event

Raigad Blast: Death Toll Up To 11 As NDRF Recovers All Bodies From Explosion Site In Mahad MIDC,...

Raigad Blast: Death Toll Up To 11 As NDRF Recovers All Bodies From Explosion Site In Mahad MIDC,...

PM Modi And Iran's President Raisi Talk West Asia Tensions, Call For Calm And Aid Amid Israel-Hamas...

PM Modi And Iran's President Raisi Talk West Asia Tensions, Call For Calm And Aid Amid Israel-Hamas...

Gujarat: WR Trains To Be Affected Due To 2-Day Block Between Bhestan-Sachin Section; Check Details

Gujarat: WR Trains To Be Affected Due To 2-Day Block Between Bhestan-Sachin Section; Check Details

Times Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The...

Times Now Navbharat Journalist Deepak Sharma Dies Of Dengue In Delhi Amid Rising Cases Of The...