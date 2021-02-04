Time to make India strong and self-reliant: PM Modi

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the Congress without taking its name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was unfortunate that martyrs of the Chauri Chaura incident were not given significance in pages of history.

Virtually inaugurating Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations, Modi said that though the incident was not discussed as much as it should have been but blood of martyrs is in the soil and it keeps inspiring people of the country.

“The message of the incident was huge. For some unknown reasons, it was treated as a minor incident. The fire was not just in the police station but in the hearts of millions of people,” he pointed.

Modi could not stop himself from mentioning farmers during his speech. He lauded their role in the Chauri Chaura incident. “Farmers are behind the progress of the country. They also played an important role in the Chauri Chaura incident,” he said.

Modi said that in the last six years his government has taken several steps to make farmers self-reliant. “We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. As a result, the agriculture sector has shown growth even during pandemic,” he claimed.

Releasing a postage stamp on the occasion, Modi exhorted people of the country to take a pledge on the day that unity and respect of the country should be our priority. We have to move forward with this along with each and every person of the country.

Lauding the budget, Modi said that the year 2021 is the year to realize our dreams and make the country more self-reliant and strong after facing pandemic last year.