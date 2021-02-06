Tightened barricades, strengthened security in Delhi ahead of 'chakka jam' by farmer unions

New Delhi: Security across the national capital was strengthened on Saturday with the deployment of extra forces and the barricades near the protest sites were tightened ahead of the planned 'chakka jam' by farmer unions who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws for over two months.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' for three hours on February 6.

Police have put up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads and has deployed water cannon vehicles along with extra security personnel on all three borders as a preemeptive measures even though farmers have said they will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.