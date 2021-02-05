'Chakka Jam' today: BKU keeps Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand out

New Delhi/Lucknow: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, on Friday said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful manner.

In a surprise move, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, who is holding a dharna at Ghazipur border along with his supporters, announced that BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will not be part of the proposed nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ on Saturday.

Tikait clarified that “it was being done to keep farmers of UP and Uttarakhand in standby mode, so that they are available to rush to Delhi in case of a government crackdown, mass arrest or any other emergency situation.”

Insiders, however, claim that after his emotional outburst, Tikait has been advised to maintain a distance from the farm leadership of Punjab, where issues and ground realties are different.

Not taking the BKU leader’s utterance at face value, the Yogi Adityanath government has beefed up security on all national and state highways. Drones will be pressed to keep a watch on the movement of agitating farmers. “We will not allow rowdyism and destruction of public property,” said Prashant Kumar ADG (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, in a statement, the SKM said emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' which is proposed to be held between 12 pm and 3 pm on Saturday.

The SKM had the chakka jam would be in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The chakka jam will conclude at 3 pm by blowing a vehicle horn for one minute, a gesture aimed at expressing support and solidarity with the farmers.

Meanwhile, security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders has been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads.