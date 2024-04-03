Ticket Checking Staff, Passenger Help Woman Deliver Baby On LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express; Pics Surface

A classic example of professionalism coupled with warmth, humanity and expertise was at display on a long distance train in India. India's Central Railway authorities are enjoying a pat on their back by all Indians, passengers, netizens etc for their classic display of presence of mind and quick execution of the needful while on board a train. Central Railway ticket checking staff with the help of a fellow passenger assisted successful delivery of a woman. The baby was born on board Prayagraj Duronto Express. Central Railway took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) and posted a picture showing an officer holding the baby, while the mother is resting on the train just after delivery.

In a heartwarming display of dedication & compassion, ticket checking staff aboard LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, with the help of a fellow passenger, assisted a woman in delivering her baby onboard !



Quick thinking, swift response and Coordinated effort of Ticket Checking… pic.twitter.com/WOOTIEA6UJ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 3, 2024

The post on X said, "In a heartwarming display of dedication & compassion, ticket checking staff aboard LTT-Prayagraj Duronto Express, with the help of a fellow passenger, assisted a woman in delivering her baby onboard ! Quick thinking, swift response and Coordinated effort of Ticket Checking Staff, Mr. Nand Bihari Meena, Mr. Alok Sharma, Mr. Rajkaran Yadav, and Mr. Indra Kumar Meena ensured the safety of both mother and child Kudos to the heroes of the Rails."

Netizens sprung into discussions in which the Central railway authorities were lauded and blessed by one and all for the warm display of presence of mind. Not just the authorities noticed the pain of the lady on time but sprung into action promptly and took right decisions at right time which saved two lives.

Reacting to Central Railway's post, Saras Sharma said, "Very Very Very Thank you for all your hard work and dedication." Wonderful", while Apoorva Gala said, "Things are changing. Mindset is changing. Because rules have changed. Human life first is now priority rather then paperwork. Well done railway officers. You all deserve appreciations."

Very Very Very Thank you for all your hard work and dedication." Wonderful @RailMinIndia @srdcmmumbaicr @RPFCR @Central_Railway — Saras Sharma (@SarasSh81579577) April 3, 2024

Things are changing. Mindset is changing. Because rules have changed. Human life first is now priority rather then paperwork. Well done railway officers. You all deserve appreciations. — Apoorva Gala 🇮🇳 (@ApoorvaGala) April 3, 2024

Deependu reacted saying, "Amazing work of humanity by railway team" and

Thanjavur Dt. Railway Users Assn too gave blessings to Central Railway authority, "Great Humanitarian Gesture by the railmen on board. Humble Salute to them."

Amazing work of humanity by railway team 👏 @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw — Deependu (@itsDeependu) April 3, 2024

Great Humanitarian Gesture by the railmen on board. Humble Salute to them. — Thanjavur Dt. Railway Users Assn (@TANDRUA1963) April 3, 2024

Although most of the times it is usually not advised by most Obstetricians for pregnant ladies to travel long distances when they are in their first and last trimester, in some occasions some ladies inevitably do choose to travel and land up in risky situations. Truly, the lady proved to be lucky that she received right treatment at a right time. Presence of an expert Doctor on board was just an additional boon.