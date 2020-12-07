Throwback: When Vijayashanthi, Telugu actress who is joining BJP, called PM Modi a 'terrorist'

Veteran actress Vijayashanthi has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and is all set to return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Although the actor turned politician started her career from BJP in 1998, she became a staunch critic of Narendra Modi when she joined Congress in 2014.

In March 2019, speaking at a public gathering in Telangana’s Shamshabad, actor-turned-politician made a scathing remark at PM Modi, as she referred to him as a “terrorist”.

“Everyone is scared that at what moment Modi will shoot the bomb. He looks like a terrorist. Instead of loving people, he is scaring people. It’s not the way how a PM should be,” she said.