A shocking incident unfolded at a busy bus stand in Kerala's Thrissur on Thursday, November 19, when a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted an on-duty police officer and a woman police personnel who had intervened to resolve an altercation. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, showing the accused attacking the officers in the middle of a crowded bus terminal.

The accused, identified as Harigovind, a native of Varantharappilly, was subsequently arrested by the Thrissur East Police. In a contrasting turn of events, footage following his arrest showed him breaking down in tears and apologising to the police, claiming that he had not assaulted the officers intentionally.

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Man Attacks Police Officer During Intervention At Busy Bus Stand

According to reports, the incident took place around 5 pm at the Thrissur North (Vadakke) Bus Stand, where an argument had reportedly broken out between private bus employees and two young men.

Civil Police Officer (CPO) Praveen reached the spot to intervene and defuse the situation. However, the argument allegedly escalated when Harigovind pushed the officer to the ground and began assaulting him.

The shocking incident unfolded in full public view, with several people present at the busy bus stand as the accused allegedly continued attacking the officer.

Woman Police Officer Attacked For Recording Incident

A woman Civil Police Officer who was present at the spot began recording the altercation on her mobile phone. However, upon noticing that she was filming him, Harigovind allegedly turned towards her and assaulted her as well.

Bystanders who attempted to intervene were also reportedly attacked before the police team managed to overpower the accused and take him into custody.

Praveen sustained serious injuries, including a forehead injury, and was taken to Thrissur District Hospital, where he reportedly received four stitches.

Accused Breaks Down In Tears After Arrest, Claims He Did Not Attack Cops Intentionally

In a contrasting development, footage that surfaced after the incident showed Harigovind breaking down and sobbing in front of police personnel during questioning.

The accused was seen crying and apologising, claiming that he had not intentionally assaulted the officers. The visuals have drawn attention online, particularly in contrast to the aggressive behaviour captured in the video from the bus stand.

Police Register Case Including Attempt To Murder Charges

Following the incident, Thrissur East Police arrested Harigovind and registered a case against him under multiple provisions, including charges related to attempt to murder, according to reports.

Police officials said the accused allegedly continued behaving violently even after being taken to the police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.