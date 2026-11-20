Blind Man, Physically Disabled Man Acquitted In Murder Case, Court Questions Police Investigation | X - UpdateIndia_TV

Jaipur: In a case that has raised serious questions about police investigation and the credibility of evidence, a court in Kota has acquitted two men who were arrested for murder despite one being visually impaired and the other physically unable to stand or walk.

The two accused, Bansi alias Chaddha Singh, who is blind, and Brijmohan Bairwa, a physically disabled man, had been arrested in connection with the murder of a beggar in the RK Puram police station area in December 2023. After spending months in jail, both were acquitted by the then District and Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Vyas, who questioned several aspects of the police investigation, including the chargesheet, recovery of weapons, and the credibility of a key witness.

The court raised a fundamental question about the prosecution's case: how could a visually impaired man identify and verify the circumstances of a crime, and how could a person unable to stand be accused of assaulting someone with a stick?

Kota: नेत्रहीन को बनाया का*तिल, लंगड़े को मुख्य आरोपी, वाह कोटा पुलिस!@PoliceRajasthan @KotaPolice #Rajasthan #Court #Crimenews #Updateindia https://t.co/NZXMmY0Tta — Update India (@UpdateIndia_TV) November 20, 2026

Court Questions Police Investigation And Evidence

According to advocate Imran, who represented the accused, Bansi spent 27 months in jail, while Brijmohan remained behind bars for nine months before being acquitted. The judgment was delivered around two-and-a-half months ago.

The court observed that Bansi was visually impaired and could not see, raising doubts over the police claim that he had identified and verified the crime-related evidence. It also questioned the recovery of a stick allegedly made at his instance.

Similarly, Brijmohan was unable to stand on his feet because of his disability. The court questioned how he could have been the assailant who allegedly attacked the victim with a stick.

Key Eyewitness Turns Hostile During Trial

The prosecution had also presented a beggar as an eyewitness. However, he turned hostile during the trial and told the court that he had not witnessed the murder. He alleged that the police had forcibly picked him up and kept him at the police station for six days. He claimed that fear had compelled him to become a witness.

Bansi and Brijmohan had maintained that they were returning from Bhilwara when police picked them up and brought them to the police station. They alleged that they were beaten during interrogation and falsely implicated in the murder. Bansi reportedly told police that he had confessed to the crime because officers assured him that he would be released within two or three days.

Dispute Among Beggars Led To Death

According to the police, the incident took place on December 28, 2023, when a dispute broke out between two groups of beggars over money and liquor while they were sleeping. Two men allegedly attacked two others during the altercation.

Kalla Jogi, alias Kallu, sustained serious injuries and was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. The post-mortem examination reportedly revealed an injury to his spleen.

Bansi had also sustained injuries during the incident. Police subsequently arrested him and Brijmohan, bringing both from Bhilwara in connection with the murder.

Arrest And Incarceration Devastate Family Life

Both accused were engaged in begging. Brijmohan said his arrest and prolonged incarceration had devastated his family life. His wife eventually left for her parental home with their children as the family struggled to survive financially.

Also Watch:

He maintained that before the incident, they had been sleeping alongside Kallu. The following day, he left for Bhilwara with Bansi. When they returned, police detained them and subsequently implicated them in the murder.

Lawyer Plans Action Against Police Personnel

With the court acquitting both men after questioning the investigation and prosecution evidence, their lawyer Imran said he would now pursue action against the police personnel allegedly responsible for framing innocent persons in the case.