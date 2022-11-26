e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThree naxals shot dead in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Three naxals shot dead in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The security forces also recovered weapons which include 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket from the spot.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo | Photo: ANI
Follow us on

Three naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pomara forests under Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, an official said.

The security forces also recovered weapons which include 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket from the spot.

"The jawans (CRPF, DRG and STF) had gone out on an anti-naxal operation last evening based on a tip off that around 40 Naxals of Bhairamgarh Area Committee were staying in Pomara forests. After that an exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and Naxals between 7:30 am to 7:45 am today," Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjaneya Varshney said.

During the gunfight, three naxals, including a woman, were killed and 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket were recovered from the spot. A search operation is still underway, SP Varshney added.

Read Also
Indore: Man who threatened to kill RaGa, carry out blasts in city, gets bail
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Five reasons why Indian students choose to study in Australia

Five reasons why Indian students choose to study in Australia

UP: Teacher drills into 9-year-old student's palm as he 'forgets tables'

UP: Teacher drills into 9-year-old student's palm as he 'forgets tables'

WATCH: Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over 'teach a lesson' remark of 2002 Gujarat riots

WATCH: Owaisi attacks Amit Shah over 'teach a lesson' remark of 2002 Gujarat riots

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sunni Muslim body in Kerala calls football craze in state 'Un-Islamic'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sunni Muslim body in Kerala calls football craze in state 'Un-Islamic'

J&K: Govt announces winter vacations for Kashmir schools in phased manner, know dates here

J&K: Govt announces winter vacations for Kashmir schools in phased manner, know dates here