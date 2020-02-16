Three Kashmiri engineering students arrested in Karnataka for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Karnataka's Hubballi district were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.
According to reports, in the video, the three students were seen chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans on the 1st anniversary of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives. An FIR has been registered against the three students under IPC sections relating to sedition and affecting communal harmony.
In the video, one of them can be purportedly seen initially uttering something with background music on, after which they chant 'Azadi' one after the other. Then joining the chorus to the music that is playing, they purportedly say "Pakistan Zindabad." The music they played is said to be the Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) song, which police said needs to be ascertained. The video seems to have been recorded at the college hostel.
The students were studying at the KLE Institute of Technology on a central government scholarship. “The Kashmiri students have taken admission into the college under the government quota. After seeing the video, the college has filed a case with the police. The accused students have already been suspended from the college. They have been handed over to the police for further action,” College principal Basavaraj Anami told The Wire.
"It came to our notice in the morning, following which I called the students immediately to my office, and informed the police," the principal told reporters. "In the video, they have purportedly shouted pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack anniversary yesterday," he added.
"When we got the information, we arrested them. Their college too has filed a complaint in this regard. We will take appropriate action in the matter," said R Dileep, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner told news agency ANI.
This came after a protest was held by right-wing activists, including those from Bajarang Dal who had gathered near the college, demanded stringent action against the three. As the students were being taken to the police station with their faces covered, an activist tried to attack them, but police escorted them safely.
(Inputs from Agencies)
