Three Kashmiri engineering students arrested in Karnataka for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Three students from Kashmir studying at a private engineering college in Karnataka's Hubballi district were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

According to reports, in the video, the three students were seen chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans on the 1st anniversary of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives. An FIR has been registered against the three students under IPC sections relating to sedition and affecting communal harmony.

In the video, one of them can be purportedly seen initially uttering something with background music on, after which they chant 'Azadi' one after the other. Then joining the chorus to the music that is playing, they purportedly say "Pakistan Zindabad." The music they played is said to be the Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) song, which police said needs to be ascertained. The video seems to have been recorded at the college hostel.