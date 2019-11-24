Rajasthan: Kashmiri students branded 'terrorists', thrashed by students from Bihar

On Saturday, following an altercation, a clash between students of a college in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district took place. In that clash, one of the student, Tahir Majeed from Kashmir’s Handwara, was severely injured. He is currently admitted in a hospital.

The incident took place in the evening, when two separate groups of students from Kashmir and Bihar allegedly clashed with each other after an argument over getting passes to step out of the university compound. The injured student also said that the students from Bihar behaved very rudely and they even called them terrorists.

The injured Kashmiri student has alleged that Some of the students from Bihar were miffed about the Kashmiri students getting passes for getting out of the compound. Later, the students from Bihar also secured passes and an argument between both the groups broke out outside the college campus. The clash was settled by the university dean. But, later at night, when the students gathered in the mess, the students from Bihar attacked the Kashmiri students.

After the clash four accused in the case have been arrested. Also Laduram Vishnoi, SHO Gangrar has been sent to lines on the order of IG, for negligence of duty.

(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)