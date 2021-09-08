e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Three crude bombs hurled at BJP MP's home; party blames Trinamool who calls it 'internal feud'

FPJ Web Desk
Security personnel present near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas

New Delhi: Three crude bombs were hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's home in North 24 parganas at around 6am this morning despite security presence. Though Singh was in Delhi but other family members were at home when the incident occurred. Arjun Singh flew back to Kolkata.

BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has blamed Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack, as per an NDTV report.

The bombs were thrown at the home of the BJP MP at Jagatdal, around 100 km from Kolkata, allegedly by three men on a bike. The incident took place around 6.30 am. A video showed marks left by the explosives on the MP's gates.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar posted about what he called unabated "wanton violence" in Bengal and said he had flagged his concern to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Wanton violence in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action (by Bengal Police). As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," tweeted Dhankhar. He also said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, said the bomb attack was a result of the Bengal BJP's internal feud.

While speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "Three bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh's residence around 6.30 am on Wednesday. I don't know who has done this. This has never happened earlier." MP Arjun Singh had earlier also alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers after the West Bengal polls which were conducted earlier this year.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:30 AM IST
