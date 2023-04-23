 'Those who try to disturb peace & harmony will face action': Bhagwant Mann on Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh's arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Those who try to disturb peace & harmony will face action': Bhagwant Mann on Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh's arrest

'Those who try to disturb peace & harmony will face action': Bhagwant Mann on Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh's arrest

Mann thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday that those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested. 

Mann thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mr  Mann said in a video message.

"We do not do vendetta politics"

"Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics."

"I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days," the chief minister said.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga district's Rode village this morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said.

He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

Read Also
Amritpal Singh arrested: Khalistan preacher's detention brings political reactions, here's what...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCLAT rules in favour of Salman Khan, refuses to restrain termination of commercial property lease...

NCLAT rules in favour of Salman Khan, refuses to restrain termination of commercial property lease...

'Those who try to disturb peace & harmony will face action': Bhagwant Mann on Khalistan preacher...

'Those who try to disturb peace & harmony will face action': Bhagwant Mann on Khalistan preacher...

Watch: Dibrugarh police takes custody of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Watch: Dibrugarh police takes custody of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Uttarakhand govt official killed by helicopter blade while taking selfie in Kedarnath

Uttarakhand govt official killed by helicopter blade while taking selfie in Kedarnath

Rahul Gandhi believes ‘this politician’ prepares great food

Rahul Gandhi believes ‘this politician’ prepares great food