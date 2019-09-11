Those who have enjoyed premium by anti-India activism would have to pay for it: Jitendra Singh on Yasin Malik

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a veiled attack against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said anyone who tends to provoke anti-India sentiment while living in India would have to "answer" for that.

"We have been saying for the last 30 years that there cannot be any premium on anti-India activism. Now the time has come... Those who have enjoyed premium by a way of anti-India activism would have to pay for it," he said when asked by a reporter about political patronage given to Yasin Malik and his alleged role in the killing of IAF officers.

"After the brutal assassination of IAF officers... we belong to a generation who witnessed all this what happened. We have been raising this time and again that precisely shows that this government does walk the talk. Anyone who tends to provoke anti-India sentiment while living in India would have to answer for that," Singh added.