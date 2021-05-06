This time, Puducherry to have a deputy chief minister

Puducherry: Three time Chief minister and President of the All India NR Congress (AINRC), N Rangaswamy who led the NDA to victory in the Puducherry assembly election will be sworn in as Chief minister on Friday.

The Chief minister-designate hinted that he will be having a Deputy Chief Minister.

Rangaswamy while speaking to IANS said, "We are thinking of a Deputy Chief Minister and if the Centre proposes that, we will consider it."

The Union Territory of Puducherry has never had a Deputy Chief Minister and in all likelihood, BJP leader Namassivayam would have that post. NR cabinet is likely to have 7 members including the Chief minister with 3 members each from AINRC and the BJP.

The BJP is likely to induct John Kumar as the minority face of the NR government and the other names will be finalized soon, according to the BJP Puducherry leadership.

Meanwhile, a total of 34 DMK lawmakers will be sworn in as Ministers at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning including DMK President M.K. Stalin as the next Chief Minister.

According to Raj Bhavan, Stalin had sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers along with their portfolios on Thursday.

Stalin's Cabinet will have two women.

Newly elected MLAs of WB sworn in

Kolkata: The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected legislators in West Bengal got underway on Thursday morning, with pro-tem speaker Subrata Mukherjee administering the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the ceremony for a short while before leaving for the state secretariat.

The entire programme was held following COVID-19 protocols, an official said.

At least 143 MLAs -- most of them from the assembly constituencies of Kolkata, North- and South-24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram -- are set to take oath on Thursday.

Seventy-four of them would be sworn-in during the first half of the day, and the rest in the second half.

So far, senior TMC leaders including Partha Chatterjee, Shashi Panja, Madan Mitra, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Nirmal Majhi have taken oath in the state assembly.