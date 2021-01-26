This Republic Day, Sadhguru wants you to ask yourself this one question

Sadhguru says that we, without an argument, are the oldest nation on the planet; but as a nation, we came together not because of sameness of religion or sameness of language or race as most nations are made, we came together as the most diverse form.

Elaborating it further, he said, "Those who look at us from outside, think we are an impossible chaos. But our chaos is like, if you compare a manicured garden with a forest, those who have lived in manicured gardens will feel lost in a forest. But if you don't tend to the manicured garden for a month, it will be no garden at all. But forests have been there for millions of years. So what looks like chaos on the surface is a very resilient organization of its own. Above all, as a nation, we have always been the land of seekers, not a land of believers. Seekers means we have invested in our ignorance. Understanding the intelligence of ignorance is very important."

"In this living cosmos, what we know is a very puny little thing. What we do not know or our ignorance is of boundless nature. Our ignorance is really boundless. So we have always invested in this, that is why this is a land of seekers. This has been our strength – we have never been a very organized process, but individual genius always unfolded in this country because we did not believe anything. We were always seekers. This is understanding the intelligence of ignorance, understanding that the phenomena of life is always on full fire if you're in a seeking mode. If you come to a believing mode, you settle down but when you're in a seeking mode, you're continuously on fire. So this fire we have exhibited for thousands of years, we should not lose this fire because this is where our growth is, this is where our future is."

"We must bring this land to the greatness that it has always enjoyed through millennia. So it's time to do that," Sadhguru added.