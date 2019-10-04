‘This nonsense needs to stop’: Twitterati fume over FIR including sedition charge against Ramachandra Guha and Co for writing letter to PM over mob lynching

An FIR was lodged in on Thursday against nearly 50 celebrities, including Ramachandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching, police said.

The case was lodged after an order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari two months ago on a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

Many Twitter users felt that it was quite ridiculous to file an FIR which included sedition.