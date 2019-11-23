This MP man actually thought Modi was putting money in his SBI account

In a coincidence several times over, a branch of State Bank of India in Alampur town in Madhya Pradesh' Bhind district opened two accounts with the same number of two people with the same name.

One of them, who saw money coming into his account at regular intervals and was withdrawing it, said he thought the Narendra Modi government was "putting money into my account".

"Our branch has issued same bank account number to two persons named Hukum Singh due to a clerical mistake. One Hukum Singh, a resident of Rurai village, was depositing money in this account, while the other Hukum Singh, a resident of Rauni village, has been withdrawing from it for the past one year," SBI Alampur Branch manager Rajesh Sonkar told PTI on Friday.