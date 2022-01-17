'This is the best time to invest in India', says PM Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda; here are highlights of his speech

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this is the best time to invest in India. "The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," he added.

Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Modi said this period of growth would be "green and clean" as well as "sustainable and reliable".

PM Modi also emphasized that India is today the third-largest pharma producer in the world. "In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries," he added.

He also stressed that India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. "In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The PM said India is fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth. He added that the country has already completed the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses.

PM Modi also spoke at length about the climate change. "We have to accept that our lifestyle is also a big challenge for the climate. 'Throw away' culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious. It is important for Mission 'LIFE' to become a global mass movement," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several heads of state are scheduled to address the WEF's virtual event Davos Agenda which is being held from today.The five-day event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:35 PM IST