‘This Is Not Public Anger’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Demands Action Against IndiGo Passengers For Calling Her ‘Chor’ On Flight - Video

Video: Passenger Calls Mahua Moitra, TMC 'Chor' Aboard Flight After BJP's Big Win In West Bengal | X @promzzz

TM MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday alleged in a post on X that she was harassed by a group of 4-6 men aboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

In her post, Moitra said she was seated in 1F on flight 6E 719 when a group of men boarded the aircraft, allegedly stared at her inappropriately and moved towards the rear of the plane. She further alleged that after the flight landed, and before the doors opened, the men shouted slogans and filmed the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video shared online, a few passengers could allegedly be heard raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and calling the TMC and its supporters “chor” (thieves).

Demanding action against those involved, Moitra wrote, “This is no ‘citizen anger’. This is harassment and violates my safety in an aircraft.” She urged the airline to identify the passengers through the crew report, publicly name them, and place them on a no-fly list. She also tagged Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking intervention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a follow-up post, Moitra alleged that the incident reflected “BJP culture” and claimed the video was later circulated online. She added that the airline had asked her to file a formal complaint, which she said she was submitting.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Saket Gokhale criticised both the airline and the BJP, alleging that airline staff remained silent during the incident and accusing BJP supporters of misogynistic behaviour.