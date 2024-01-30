'This Is Nitish Kumar's Last Inning': Pushpam Priya Choudhary Who Vows Not To Remove Face Mask Until She Defeats Bihar CM

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary | X

Pushpam Priya Choudhary once again taken a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Taking to X, Pushpam Chaudhury threw an open challenge to the Bihar CM. Posting a congratulatory message, She said, "This is undoubtedly Nitish Kumar's last innings as CM. Twenty months left. May he remain healthy so that Bihar does not have to face further embarrassment due to his statements and behaviour. We hope that while leaving, they will do something good in the interest of the state. Congrats."

सीएम के रूप में निस्संदेह नीतीश कुमार की यह आख़िरी पारी है। बीस महीने बचे हैं। वे स्वस्थ रहें ताकि उनके वक्तव्य व व्यवहार से बिहार को और शर्मिंदगी न उठानी पड़े। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि जाते-जाते वे राज्य-हित में कुछ अच्छा कर के जाएँगे। बधाई। @NitishKumar — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) January 28, 2024

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary, came into limelight by declaring herself the Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections in which she miserably lost. At that time Pushpam Choudhary had vowed that she will not remove her mask till Nitish Kumar is ousted from his position.

Who is Pushpam Priya Choudhary?

Pushpam Priya Choudhary is the daughter of Former MLC and JDU leader Vinod Kumar Choudhary who passed away in Lakhisarai in July 2023. Vinod Kumar Chaudhary was considered to be very close to Nitish Kumar. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister had said, "Vinod was a skilled politician and social worker. His demise has caused irreparable loss in the political and social fields."